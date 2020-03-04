Karen Blackett: Group M needs to be 'more vocal' in UK

The new UK boss of Group M says it can do a better job in a number of key areas – by helping its media agencies "accelerate and fly", collaborating more closely with other parts of WPP and taking more of a "leadership position" in UK advertising.

"We have a voice and we should be using that voice to help our agencies," Karen Blackett told Campaign, following her appointment as UK chief executive of Group M in addition to her existing job as UK country manager of WPP.

Group M is Britain’s biggest media buyer with close to 40% market share among the big holding groups, thanks to its stable of agencies, including Essence, MediaCom, Mindshare and Wavemaker, and it has long been regarded as a key profit engine.

However, growth has stalled as WPP admitted last week that UK revenue went into reverse in the fourth quarter, "particularly" at Group M.

Blackett, who has previously been chief executive of MediaCom, maintained that Group M can still grow despite its large share of the market.

"If we look at how our clients need to grow and how they need to future-proof themselves, and we work in partnership with them, we will grow as well," she said. "I don’t believe that market share has plateaued."

'Competitive advantage'

She emphasised the importance of "working out how we give our clients competitive advantage" and "how we make sure we’re working with our clients to deliver advertising which is genuinely better for people".

Blackett, a champion of diversity and of WPP’s expansion beyond London to Manchester, added that "making sure we genuinely communicate with modern Britain" and "potential growth audiences" was also important for Group M to stay relevant.

"We future-proof our clients, we future-proof ourselves," she said.

She also stressed the importance of "working in partnership with our UK media agency CEOs" internally.

Some insiders at Group M have said there has been long-standing tension at a global level between Group M and some of its agency networks, especially over access to resources and technology.

"I genuinely believe there’s not a control-and-command model between Group M and the agencies," Blackett said. "It’s not about parent and child, it’s not about being a holding group – it’s not about that at all."

"I really believe it’s about working with the agency CEOs so that they can fly."

She went on to use a cycling analogy to explain how she believes Group M’s role is to support the agencies, so that the group can "absorb" any "headwinds" and then "the agencies can slip through and take the lead".

Group M already operates like that in the UK, according to Blackett. "We just need to be more vocal about it in the UK," she added.