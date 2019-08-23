Karen Blackett named trustee of Duke and Duchess of Sussex charity

Karen Blackett, WPP’s UK country manager, has been appointed a trustee of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new charity foundation.

The voluntary position is in addition to her duties at WPP. She will assist the royal couple by overseeing the running and direction of the charity once it is up and running.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable foundation will involve new initiatives around the environment and support for children and families.

They plan to continue working on "Heads up", a mental health campaign in partnership with The Football Association; "United for wildlife", which tackles illegal wildlife trade; and "Mentally healthy schools", supporting staff to improve child mental health.

Blackett became WPP’s first UK country manager at the beginning of last year, making her the most important agency leader in British advertising.