Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Karen Blackett named trustee of Duke and Duchess of Sussex charity

Voluntary position is in addition to her duties at WPP.

Blackett: will oversee running and direction of charity
Blackett: will oversee running and direction of charity

Karen Blackett, WPP’s UK country manager, has been appointed a trustee of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new charity foundation.

The voluntary position is in addition to her duties at WPP. She will assist the royal couple by overseeing the running and direction of the charity once it is up and running.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable foundation will involve new initiatives around the environment and support for children and families.

They plan to continue working on "Heads up", a mental health campaign in partnership with The Football Association; "United for wildlife", which tackles illegal wildlife trade; and "Mentally healthy schools", supporting staff to improve child mental health.

Blackett became WPP’s first UK country manager at the beginning of last year, making her the most important agency leader in British advertising.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019