Karmarama appoints BBH's Pablo González and Anomaly's Vix Jagger as ECDs

Karmarama has bolstered its creative leadership by appointing joint executive creative directors.

Pablo González de la Peña joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty, where he was most recently creative director and head of art, while Vix Jagger moves from Anomaly, where she is a creative director.

González and Jagger will report to Karmarama's chief creative officer, Nik Studzinski, and work alongside the agency's two existing ECDs. Karmarama's clients include Lidl, The British Army and Confused.com.

Before Jagger joined Anomaly in 2017, she was a senior creative at BBH from 2012 and spent a year working alongside González, who was associate creative director at the time.

At BBH the pair partnered on a successful pitch for Google Play.

González spent four years as a senior creative at 4Creative prior to moving to BBH in 2016.

González has worked on campaigns such as Bwin’s “Who stole the cup?”, Absolut’s “The vodka with nothing to hide” and Samsung Olympics 2020.

Jagger’s major credits include working as creative director on the global campaign to rebrand Unilever, and the “#WhatIReallyReallyWant” campaign promoting the UN’s Global Goals.

González and Jagger join Karmarama executive creative director Adam Kean and Dan Rutherford, who have been in their roles at the Accenture Interactive-owned shop since 2018 and 2015 respectively.

Studzinski said: “‘Scan for talent, hire for heart’ (so said Dan Wieden, I think?). Pablo and Vix have bags of both. I’m sure their huge talent and hearts will have a significant impact on the work we do for all of our clients.”

Karmarama has also appointed Matt Butterfield and Ben Mills, who have worked together as freelancers at a variety of agencies, as creative directors.