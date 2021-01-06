Daniel Farey-Jones
Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

Denton-Clark has spent 11 years as managing director and partner.

Accenture Interactive-owned creative agency Karmarama has appointed its first chief client officer as it looks to deliver client satisfaction.

The agency also claims the role will help answer “growing demand” from new and existing clients to buy more than one service (including brand, data-driven creative and creative work).

James Denton-Clark’s appointment to the role is in addition to his managing partner responsibilities. According to the agency, it marks the “final change” in the line-up that will lead it into the “next stage of its full-service evolution” and follows last year’s appointments of Will Hodge as chief strategy officer and Grace Francis as chief experience officer.

There is also a promotion for Karmarama CEO Ben Bilboul, giving him responsibility for overseeing all of Accenture Interactive’s creative agencies in the UK and Ireland, which include Droga5 and Rothco.

Bilboul said client satisfaction is “increasingly about ensuring we deliver simply and brilliantly in an increasingly joined-up but complex world” and Denton-Clark was "perfectly suited” to the role.

Karmarama clients include BT, the Ministry of Defence and EDF Energy.

