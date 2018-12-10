Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Karmarama lands £70m Lidl advertising account

Accenture Interactive-owned agency beats Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS.

Lidl: latest work by TBWA\London
Lidl: latest work by TBWA\London

Karmarama has emerged victorious in the review of Lidl’s advertising account that began in August, which was handled by AAR.

The agency beat Leo Burnett, VCCP and WCRS to the £70m business, which was previously with TBWA\London. Karmarama will take over the account in March.

TBWA was appointed by Lidl in February 2013 and tasked with scaling up the brand’s advertising ambitions. Since then, the supermarket has almost doubled its market share of UK grocery sales from 3.1% to 5.6%, according to Kantar Worldpanel data. However, it has not kept pace with rival discounter Aldi, which has more than doubled its share from 3.6% to 7.6%.

The agency's festive campaign for Lidl this year, "Upgrade your Christmas", depicts people who have gone to extremes in their preparations for the big day. Last week, it rolled out outdoor executions that appeared to cheekily impose Lidl ads on top of those of upmarket rivals Marks & Spencer and Waitrose.

Karmarama’s appointment marks a swift return to supermarket advertising for the Accenture Interactive agency, which split with Iceland this autumn after four years. Iceland moved its advertising in-house and, for its Christmas campaign, chose to repurpose the Greenpeace film "Rang-tan", created by Mother.

Claire Farrant, marketing director at Lidl, said the brand had been "bowled over" by all four agencies in the pitch, but said Karmarama "demonstrated clearly at the final pitch and through the process, their strategic thinking and how that could be delivered creatively".

Ben Bilboul, chief executive of Karmarama, called Lidl a "brilliant challenger business".

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago

What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

December 10, 2018

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018

Five ways to make digital stand out