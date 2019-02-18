Simon Gwynn
Karmarama launches LGBT+ network Pridearama

Accenture Interactive agency is hosting series of events to mark LGBT History Month.

Joe Parker and Paddy Paddison
Karmarama has launched an internal LGBT+ network, with the aim of making the agency "an even more progressively inclusive place to work for people of all genders and sexualities".

The network, Pridearama, is led by creative Paddy Paddison and account manager Joe Parker, and will implement internal initiatives such as policy reviews and promote LGBT+ inclusivity within the creative output of the agency.

To coincide with the launch, Karmarama is holding a series of events for LGBT History Month, which takes place every February.

They include a portfolio masterclass for junior LGBT+ talent in collaboration with The Dots; a panel discussion on trans and non-binary representation; a Sound Session performance and Q&A with singer-songwriter and LGBT+ advocate Peyton; and a pop-up nail salon at the agency with trans activist and author Charlie Craggs.

The move by Karmarama, which is owned by Accenture Interactive, follows in the footsteps of Chime, which launched a similar network, Chime Q, last month.

Ben Bilboul, chief executive of Karmarama, said: "It is hugely important to Karmarama to be an inclusive and diverse place to work for any and all people. The steps that Paddy, Joe and the Pridearama team are taking to making this more visible to the LGBT+ community will only improve on our existing open and collaborative culture."

Paddison and Parker said they intended for Pridearama to have a particular focus on "members of the community who can be sidelined or forgotten about in the industry".

