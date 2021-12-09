Karmarama and all that: how consultancies have shaken up agencies and creativity

Five years ago, management consultancy Accenture bought creative agency Karmarama, and it felt like the advertising agency world we knew changed.

The management consultancies had been making exploratory inroads into marketing services for a number of years, but that one deal was transformative; it put creative at the top of the agenda and showed that the consultancies had the appetite to build a proposition that included a creative solution.

Since then, the seven most acquisitive consultancies (Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, IBM, McKinsey and PwC) have made 242 US and UK acquisitions across all industries.

Accenture had led the charge with 148 of them, of which 37 acquisitions have been in marketing, advertising and digital transformation.

Roughly half have been to add agency capabilities, a quarter in digital transformation, and a fifth in marketing/data technology consultancies. Only two of these acquisitions have been of technology IP. As a collective, their continued focus on this industry reflects the strategic importance of the vertical to them.

What the Karmarama acquisition really did – alongside IBM buying Resource/Ammirati slightly earlier – was to lift the reputation of advertising and creative wholesale. They now sit alongside a raft of professional disciplines and strategic advisory services, and so can be spoken about in the same breath and bought in an integrated fashion.

Agencies that had spent years trying to reach the C-suite suddenly saw a different kind of route to the top table, and today they can be procured as strategic advisory firms offering marketing services, which wasn’t the case before.

With hindsight, you could even see the Karmarama deal as Accenture testing the waters, whether intentionally or not, and once it saw that creative services were a good fit, and that it could sell those skills, it went all in. That led to the acquisition of a larger, disruptive yet established brand in Droga5, and most recently the promotion of Dave Droga as the CEO of Accenture Interactive.

A cultural shift

But elevating the reputation of the creative sector isn’t the only thing the consultancies have done. These are hugely self-confident businesses that have the authority of strategic advisors. When they hear a good idea, no matter where it comes from, they aren’t afraid to adopt those new ways of working and build scaled processes across their global networks. They don’t see it as a threat; quite the opposite.

A piece of best practice from the Berlin office is soon picked up and used in New York and London. Because the consultancies are so focused on business processes, the good stuff gets promoted and actively put to work in a much more purposeful and deliberate way than in adland, where things tend to be a bit more ad hoc and, dare I say, chaotic.

There are a growing number of people moving between the management-consultancy-owned agencies and other parts of our industry – interviewing for an IBM and an R/GA at the same time, for example. More people are exposed to new ways of working and are taking those behaviours with them, making our industry as a whole more robust and resilient.

There is also the war for talent, and it’s not just one way. The consultancies generally offer salaries and international mobility few agencies can match. However, it can be easy to get lost in what are vast global – and therefore necessarily – bureaucratic organisations, and for those who want to become more hands-on with clients again, the dynamics of adland can be a motivator.

Is Accenture the only game in town?

Deal figures show us that Accenture is an outlier, and it’s a surprise that the others haven’t followed equally as hard into the space. They all have the same market opportunity, albeit with slightly different flavours because of the varying nature of their consulting footprints. Capgemini is the closest even if it is way off in activity levels at five deals compared with Accenture’s 24.

That’s not to say other consultancies haven’t done equally interesting deals in some instances, particularly specialist firms such as Prophet with its recent acquisition of Keylens, or Kin+Carta’s well-covered business transformation. But experimentation among the consulting behemoths isn’t widespread and doesn’t feel quite as successful. Perhaps their mix of services is a little less around innovation and more around conventional boardroom consulting, and as a result marketing services is just not as sticky.

But despite that, I don’t think it’s game over for the other consultancies. Yes, on the one hand, over time Accenture may become even more of an outlier under Dave Droga’s leadership, but I see no reason why the others wouldn’t continue to acquire in our sector to play catch-up.

Every CEO wants to put their mark on a business and Droga, who took charge in September 2021, will have a 12-month plan that we will see delivering change in the next year. Accenture has already demonstrated that it is a well-oiled M&A machine that views acquisition as its route to growth in the sector. There is definitely space within the business for another Droga-sized creative play and there are significant creative assets available on the market if you know where to look.

I would also expect Accenture to be looking to acquire in the digital transformation space, including data and user experience expertise. There is so much agency talent here and it matches the services Accenture clients require.

What else is interesting – a side note

The consultancies are fascinating to watch, but there’s something just as interesting potentially around the corner. There has been a lot of private-equity investment in disruptive agencies – and a number of those businesses have done several rounds of funding and are now approaching Droga-size, with investors that will ultimately need to exit.

In five to 10 years’ time, this could lead to a market like the one we saw back in the 1990s, with a new layer of relatively cool, but smallish, publicly traded specialist companies. We could see a new generation of agencies picking up from Saatchi & Saatchi, Abbott Mead Vickers, Gold Greenlees Trott and the like offering disruptive advertising just as their predecessors did, fuelled by technology and data.

Back to a different kind of future.

Jim Houghton is partner at Waypoint Partners, a growth and corporate advisory firm