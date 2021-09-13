Karmarama wins spot on new-look govt roster, but Ogilvy among those to miss out

Karmarama, Mindshare and MediaCom have all been awarded places on the government’s new agency roster, Campaign Solutions 2 – but a series of agencies selected in 2016 have lost out.

Karmarama is the only newcomer on the 12-strong Lot 1 of the roster, which covers End-to-End Campaign Solutions.

The Accenture Interactive shop is joined by 11 agencies returning from last time: 23red, Adam & Eve/DDB, Engine, FCB Inferno, Four Communications, Freuds, Havas, M&C Saatchi, MullenLowe, Unlimited Group and VMLY&R (formerly Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R).

While the previous Campaign Solutions featured 26 agencies in a single category, Campaign Solutions 2 is broken into five lots for specific services. Lot 2, Media Strategy and Planning, includes six agencies.

Mindshare and MediaCom are new to the list, joining fellow Group M agency Wavemaker (formerly MEC), which retains its place alongside Four Communications, Havas and Manning Gottlieb OMD.

The other three lots cover Content Versioning and Distribution; Stock Imagery, Footage and Sound; and Events.

A dozen companies on the previous roster are not on Campaign Solutions 2: Blue State Digital, Breakthrough Media Network (now Zinc Network), Cello Signal, George & Dragon, Independent Campaign Partnership, Kindred, Lucky Generals, Mother, MSQ Partners, Ogilvy, Oliver and OMD UK.

Lucky Generals, Mother and Blue State all said they had declined to repitch.

Michael Wall, global chief executive at Mother, commented: “Earlier in the year we made the decision to not reapply to the government’s marketing framework. This was due to the demands of the new application and the impact it would have had on our resources, and most importantly on our people in terms of their existing workload – particularly during the height of the pandemic.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for us to take. Our past government work has delivered some highly successful campaigns, such as the long-running 'GREAT' campaign.”

Campaign has contacted each of the other nine agencies to ask whether they repitched. Kindred and MSQ declined to comment, while the others had not responded by the time of publication.

The government kicked off the process in April.