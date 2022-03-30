Karo Pharma switches EMEA media agency

The consumer healthcare business Karo Pharma has appointed MSix & Partners to handle its media planning and buying across EMEA.

The account was previously handled by OMD and Havas Media across the region, but has now been consolidated, following a review by THE Worldwide Partners.

The brief includes leading media planning and buying, and to support future growth and brand-building initiatives for Karo, which owns the E45, Multi-Gyn, Paracet, Nailner, CCS and Flux brands, among others.

The account, worth about €25m (£21m) in media billings, will move to MSix & Partners on 1 April.

MSix & Partners grew its UK media billings by 53% to £155m in 2021, adding new clients including Discovery and National Express. Campaign recently assessed its performance as part of its School Reports.

According to the agency, it was chosen by Karo because it “represented a true partner to deliver further, faster growth in line with Karo’s ambition”.

MSix & Partners worldwide chief client officer Aaron Quirk added: “Exciting changes within the Karo portfolio are already afoot and we are delighted and honoured to be recognised as the agency with the right skills and mindset to help them accelerate into the future.

"We are eager to demonstrate how our partnership will drive Karo’s growth ambitions, 'Further, faster'.”

Karo chief marketing officer Anna Hale said: “Our vision is ambitious; we aim to build a highly profitable, fast-growing pan-European consumer healthcare company, and we see MSix & Partners as the media network to do this with.”