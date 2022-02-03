Imogen Watson
Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren deliver raw monologues on self-esteem for L'Oréal Paris

Each 'Lessons of worth' film has a L'Oréal ambassador examine the brand's 'I'm worth it' phrase from their own perspective.

Kate Winslet: among the brand ambassadors to explain what 'Because I'm worth it' means to them
As February is International Boost Self-Esteem Month, L'Oréal has released a major "Lessons of worth" mini-series continuing the theme of its viral 2020 film with actress Viola Davis.

"Lessons of worth" gives 11 brand ambassadors – who include Liya Kebede, Kate Winslet, Nidhi Sunil, Andie Macdowell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Helen Mirren – time to deliver their personal take on the tagline, women’s empowerment and self-worth.

Created by McCann Paris, each film is produced with a minimal aesthetic and filmed in one take, with no editing. 

The series will be posted on L’Oréal Paris social media, across Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook throughout the month. 

The mini-series expands on 2020's "Lessons of worth with Viola Davis", which has racked up nearly nine million views across social media. 

The two-minute video, delivered in a simple, raw format, featured the actress and activist delivering a searing monologue, inviting the viewer to reconsider the phase "Because I'm worth it".

The creative team behind the "Lessons of worth" mini-series is Liam Fearn and Eric Landowski. 

Topics

