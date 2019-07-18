Katherine Ryan and Barclaycard offer comedy take on holiday-finance tips

Barclaycard has partnered comedian and presenter Katherine Ryan and airline easyJet for its latest campaign, which aims to help Brits avoid unnecessary charges when paying for goods on holiday.

Launching this month across social, digital out-of-home, owned media and PR, "Travel smart" features two films by Droga5 London, with Ryan making common holiday blunders.

The "Holiday essentials" spot sees Ryan relaxing on an inflatable toucan in a pool, offering holiday financial tips. She emphasises the importance of choice and explains how she has chosen the toucan to help her relax.

The toucan, however, has a hole and gradually deflates as the film plays. Ryan points out how she made the wrong choice and goes on to explain that when using your Barclaycard abroad, you can choose to pay in local currency or in sterling.

Ryan advises to always pay the local currency or you may be charged more. The film ends with the line: "Travel smart. Start today."

In another ad, Ryan is seen overdoing the suntan lotion, while explaining how the protection this offers is similar to section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act. This offers consumers protection for purchases made on a credit card up to a certain amount.

Barclaycard has also partnered easyJet to offer consumers more advice about using their credit card on holiday. "Travel smart" cards will be placed into the seatback pocket of easyJet flights from the UK across July, August and September.

The card features top tips and smart suggestions on how to get the most out of your credit card while abroad, such as avoiding unnecessary fees and staying protected while making purchases.

Alex Naylor, marketing director at Barclaycard, said: "We are really excited to work with top talent and deliver real media firsts – to help engage with customers about important travel spending tips. We’re thrilled that Katherine has collaborated with us on this campaign. Thanks to her trademark comedy style, she has helped bring the key messages to life in a hilarious way."