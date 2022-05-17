Katy Perry takes the reins from Snoop Dogg in new Just Eat ad

Katy Perry has taken over from Snoop Dogg as the face and voice of Just Eat and its “Did somebody say” global platform.

Created by McCann London, the spot brings viewers inside Perry’s Dr Seuss-esque house as she sings a poppy, upbeat version of Did Somebody Say, composed by her, Kris Pooley, McCann London and the team responsible for the original track with Snoop Dogg.

The ad follows Perry through a giant doll’s house, as she rollerblades with her just-ordered curry, eats sushi with two regal dogs sitting next to her and downs some ice cream while she is – naturally – dressed in an ice-cream cone dress.

Directed by music video veteran Dave Meyers, who created Perry's videos for Swish Swish and Firework, the ad cements the singer's status as the new cover girl for the brand.

This is the first global campaign for the brand since Just Eat and Takeaway.com merged in 2020. McCann has worked as Just Eat's creative agency since being appointed in 2018,

The “Did somebody say” platform made its debut in May 2019, and in May 2020 launched the iteration that many now know: “Did somebody say feat. Snoop Dogg”.

Speaking to Campaign, Bill Webster, joint creative director at McCann London, speaking alongside Alexei Berwitz, said: “[The ad] was always meant to be something that was regenerated and reinterpreted. Episode two, we imagined in West Coast hip-hop style, because Snoop, like the rest of the UK was fed up of hearing the original."

Tommy Smith, managing partner on the Just Eat Takeaway.com account at McCann London, added: “The strategy is the same. It's just different talent, new genre, different look and feel, just to keep it alive for the third instalment.”

Following the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the brief for the platform changed, meaning it had to appeal to 10 markets that had never seen ads for Just Eat before, including Germany, the Netherlands and Poland.

Smith said: “We needed to make sure that this next chapter followed on with the same cultural potency and had high enough altitude with our celebrity that they could deliver the fame and scale across [the new] markets.”

Media planning and buying has been done by UM and the ad will run across TV, out of home, digital out of home, social and radio. In the UK, it will launch on 20 May during Gogglebox Channel 4.

On working with Perry, Smith said she had been a “collaborative partner from day one” with a “hands on” approach, being involved in the song, visuals and costumes.

Perry said: “Working with Just Eat Takeaway.com was a really fun and natural experience. Coincidentally, most of my records and eras have had food undertones to them, from strawberries, to peppermints, to now mushrooms.

“Ordering takeaway is a regular Saturday night for me, so it was fun to channel that into a video that is a combination of the things that bring joy to my life: poppy bright colours, wild outfits and food puns sung over a catchy tune.”