‘Keep up with the clicks’ – Tom Hollander narrates DHL’s new global campaign

DHL is conveying the frantic pace of the ecommerce market in a new global campaign, demonstrating how its services have helped both existing businesses keep up and new ones enter the online retailing sphere for the first time.

"Keep up with the clicks" is built on the insight that the world of ecommerce experienced a decade’s growth in just three months during the pandemic, as people became almost entirely dependent on online shopping.

Voiced by Pride and Prejudice actor Tom Hollander and created by 180 Amsterdam, the spot tells a brief history of ecommerce over the past 10 years, illustrating the journey and challenges merchants face in order to stay ahead of the global ecommerce curve, and DHL’s role in smoothing that hectic process.

Directed by Martin Krejci at Merman, Hollander’s rhythmic voiceover instils a sense of story-telling calm and seamlessness over an often frenetic process.

John Pearson, DHL Express's chief executive, said: “The pandemic has driven digitalisation so far that we have seen the development of almost a decade in just a few months. Existing online shops have grown and at the same time companies have entered online retailing for the first time. Our latest campaign shows how, as logistics experts, we help companies keep up with the growth and benefit from it in the best possible way.”

John Messum, creative director at 180 Amsterdam, added: “‘Keep up with the clicks’ is a flowing journey through the DHL universe, following the pressures e-tailers face as they try to keep up with the clicks to the joy at watching their business grow.

"It demonstrates the seamless efficiency of the DHL world, in a year that has never relied on ecommerce more.”

VFX/Post-Production was handled by Black Kite and editing was done by Marshall Street Editors. MassiveMusic provided the soundtrack.