Keep your edge and perspective by surviving London's streets on a bike

My work secret weapon is my bike. We all work in this crazy always-on environment. If I get in early, if I leave late, if I work from home there is always a distraction, an email to check or phone to fiddle with. I personally think it's one of the saddest things in today's modern world and we are working hard to give our team at Bountiful Cow the opportunity to get away from the office and to stop and think.

But when you're on your bike, cycling through the London traffic, looking on your phone literally involves taking your life into your own hands. If you stop to take a call you'll be another 10 minutes to work or to get home. It's not worth it.

On the bike you are impenetrable and I love it. The combination of the adrenaline and the cold fresh'ish' air gives me the opportunity to think like nowhere else and I would definitely say that 80% of my best ideas have come from those moments.

The bike itself has changed over many years. In 20 years I've had four bikes stolen, one squashed by a taxi and a very irritating moment when someone thought it would be a good idea to steal my seat. That said I've gradually upgraded to a carbon racing bike which is constantly kept under lock and key... and yes I purposely ignore everything when I'm on my way home/to work - it's 35 minutes for myself.

A good trip in the morning can result in the solution to that client problem, an idea for new business or how to get the best from someone at work. It's no secret that exercise is crucial to mental wellbeing and it's also pretty effective a taking the edge off the odd hangover, or that extra glass from the night before, which can frankly only be an added bonus.

Henry Daglish is the founder of Bountiful Cow