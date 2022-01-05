Ben Bold
Added 26 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Keir Starmer name-checks British advertising as vital to UK’s cultural heritage

Advertising Association welcomed Starmer’s comments.

Starmer delivers his speech in Birmingham (Getty Images/Christopher Furlong)
Starmer delivers his speech in Birmingham (Getty Images/Christopher Furlong)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer name-checked the UK's ad industry as a vital part of British culture during a speech he gave yesterday in Birmingham, in which he outlined his party's vision for 2022.

In a speech that set out Labour's "contract with the British people" – a piece of oratory specifically designed not to attack the Conservative opposition but to champion the UK's "creative, liberal democracy" – Starmer listed adland as one of the key ingredients in the UK's cultural heritage.

He said: "This is a remarkable nation with an extraordinary cultural heritage. British music, British fashion, British advertising, British acting. The diplomatic soft power wielded by the BBC, the world's greatest broadcaster, which enjoys its centenary this year."

His recognition of UK advertising's contribution was welcomed by Advertising Association chief executive Stephen Woodford, who added: "The UK ad market is set to reach a record £31.5bn in 2022 and, alongside this, the pandemic has shown how the social contribution of advertising has been critical in keeping our communities safe. Most recently, with the support given to the booster campaign from across our industry.

"UK advertising is truly something to be proud of, with a reputation for creativity and effectiveness that is second to none. To keep the UK's position as a world-class global hub for advertising, we agree it is essential the next generation of talent is equipped with the skills to build on this, through professional skills training with increased investment from business and government."

Starmer's full speech can be read here.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Sustainability: the secret to brand health in 2022?

Promoted

December 23, 2021
How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

How to harness the explosion in IoT to reach new audiences

Promoted

December 22, 2021
How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

How Twitter is approaching – and improving – brand safety for everyone

Promoted

December 21, 2021
Getty Images

New frontiers for brands and TV

Promoted

December 21, 2021