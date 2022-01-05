Keir Starmer name-checks British advertising as vital to UK’s cultural heritage

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer name-checked the UK's ad industry as a vital part of British culture during a speech he gave yesterday in Birmingham, in which he outlined his party's vision for 2022.

In a speech that set out Labour's "contract with the British people" – a piece of oratory specifically designed not to attack the Conservative opposition but to champion the UK's "creative, liberal democracy" – Starmer listed adland as one of the key ingredients in the UK's cultural heritage.

He said: "This is a remarkable nation with an extraordinary cultural heritage. British music, British fashion, British advertising, British acting. The diplomatic soft power wielded by the BBC, the world's greatest broadcaster, which enjoys its centenary this year."

His recognition of UK advertising's contribution was welcomed by Advertising Association chief executive Stephen Woodford, who added: "The UK ad market is set to reach a record £31.5bn in 2022 and, alongside this, the pandemic has shown how the social contribution of advertising has been critical in keeping our communities safe. Most recently, with the support given to the booster campaign from across our industry.

"UK advertising is truly something to be proud of, with a reputation for creativity and effectiveness that is second to none. To keep the UK's position as a world-class global hub for advertising, we agree it is essential the next generation of talent is equipped with the skills to build on this, through professional skills training with increased investment from business and government."

Starmer's full speech can be read here.