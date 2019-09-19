Keith Weed joins WPP board

Keith Weed is joining the board of WPP as a non-executive director.

The former Unilever chief marketing and communications officer will take on the role on 1 November. He is no stranger to WPP, having worked with the company during his time at the FMCG giant. He will impart his knowledge of building brands across digital and content, as well as on sustainability.

Weed is renowned in the industry and has picked up numerous accolades, including being named the world's most influential CMO by Forbes for three consecutive years (2017, 2018 and 2019).

Roberto Quarta, WPP's chairman, said: "Keith is one of the world’s most influential and successful marketers. He has a deep understanding of our business, the ways in which technology is transforming marketing, the sectors in which we operate and our FMCG clients in particular. We are very pleased to welcome him to the WPP board."

Having retired from Unilever in May, Weed is also president of the Advertising Association, president of the History of Advertising Trust, a board member of Business in the Community and a member of McLaren's Formula One advisory board.

Weed added: "I have worked with WPP for many years, leading brand-led businesses around the world. I look forward to contributing to WPP’s future, leveraging my understanding of building brands in a rapidly changing world – from digital and data to content creation and sustainability."