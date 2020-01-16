Kellogg opens breakfast cafe run by kids

Kellogg is setting up a breakfast café run for children for children, where they can mix their own bowl of cereal.

The pop-up promotes the brand's new W.K Kellogg by Kids range, which comes in two variants: strawberry, apple and carrot, and blueberry, apple and beetroot.

Opening on 25 January, the two-day event will give kids a chance to create a blend of apple stars, strawberry hoops, carrot and blueberry balls, and beetroot pops.

The café will also feature interactive doodle walls and tables for kids to draw and colour in.

Taylor Herring is delivering the activation.