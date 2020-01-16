Fayola Douglas
Added 39 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Kellogg opens breakfast cafe run by kids

Guests can create bespoke bowl using new cereal range.

Kellogg: pop-up has doodle walls and tables for colouring in
Kellogg: pop-up has doodle walls and tables for colouring in

Kellogg is setting up a breakfast café run for children for children, where they can mix their own bowl of cereal.

The pop-up promotes the brand's new W.K Kellogg by Kids range, which comes in two variants: strawberry, apple and carrot, and blueberry, apple and beetroot.

Opening on 25 January, the two-day event will give kids a chance to create a blend of apple stars, strawberry hoops, carrot and blueberry balls, and beetroot pops.

The café will also feature interactive doodle walls and tables for kids to draw and colour in.

Taylor Herring is delivering the activation.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now