Kellogg's launches sports camp with cereal café pop-up in Dublin

Kellogg's has set up its cereal café concept in Dublin to launch its children's sports camp.

The brand took over Urchin Restaurant on St Stephen’s Green with the Gaelic Athletic Association’s All-Stars Andy Moran, Danny Sutcliffe, Rena Buckley and Niamh Hegarty serving up breakfast to the public.

The menu included Kellogg’s cereals topped with berries, banana, nuts or natural yogurt, as well as wholemeal bread, fruit and juice.

After service, the All-Stars took part in a panel session with author and model Pippa O’Connor and impressionist and GAA fan Oliver Callan.

The Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps offer children training in hurling, camogie, football and ladies football and some camps offer rounders and handball. There are also camps in the UK, Australia, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, US, Canada and Europe.

Kellogg’s has a permanent cereal café in New York.

Ruth Hughes, head of Kellogg’s Ireland, said: "Kellogg’s is committed to promoting and encouraging a healthy lifestyle and that is why we became involved with Cúl Camps seven years ago.

"There will be tens of thousands of children getting active this summer at a Cúl Camp and a good breakfast is the best way to help them kick-start their day, whether on or off the pitch."

