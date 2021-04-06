Kellogg’s taps Matt Lucas and the Gorillaz’s Cass Browne for Coco Pops campaign

Kellogg’s Coco Pops has enlisted Matt Lucas for a campaign showcasing the “magic” of the cereal’s colour-changing milk.

Created by Publicis Groupe UK K1 (a "Power of one" team created for Kellogg’s, comprising expertise from Leo Burnett and Digitas) with music from the Gorillaz’s Cass Browne, “Start the magic” begins as a young boy pours milk into his bowl of Coco Pops, prompting The Great British Bake Off’s Lucas to ask: “If you can turn milk chocolatey, what other magic can you do?”

Using his spoon as a magic wand, the boy causes his mum to levitate and his kitchen to fill with bubbles, prompting the tagline: “Start the magic with Coco Pops”.

The campaign also includes a digital platform, “Coco magic”, which shows cereal fans “magical” tricks that can be done using everyday items, such as bursting a balloon with an orange peel and creating “frothing foam” using vinegar and baking soda.

“We know that families love Coco Pops and that people have always been fascinated when their milk magically changes colour,” said Brona Reddy, marketing manager at Kellogg’s.

“This campaign is all about taking that Coco Pops magic into the world of our shoppers. We wanted to surprise and delight whilst introducing some really fun ideas that mums, dads and kids can try at home.’’

Charlie Wilson from the K1 Publicis Groupe UK team, said: “Turning the milk chocolatey is a magical moment so we wanted to put that experience right at the heart of Kellogg’s new multi-channel campaign.

“Magic tricks can provide endless fun for the whole family to enjoy, so we wanted to tap into that with the launch of 'Coco magic'.’’

The work was written by Simon Aldridge, art directed by Jamie Romain and directed by Joanna Bailey through Snapper for TV, and Beast for online and social content. Media was handled by Carat.

In August, Kellogg’s launched a back-to-school spot which followed one boy's journey from lockdown to the playground.