Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Kellogg's turns café into US-themed space for 2018 PyeongChang Games

Kellogg's has turned its New York café into a US-themed space to celebrate the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The brand has created red, white and blue dishes such as "patriotic" Pop-Tarts, ice cream sandwiches and doughnuts.

Also available is a "torch-inspired" hot chocolate; a red, white and blue takeover of the DIY cereal bar; as well as snow cones and chocolate fondue.

A life-sized photo booth will allow people to see themselves on a Team USA special edition cereal box. Kellogg’s will show the Games in the café too.

Sam Minardi, director for brand marketing at Kellogg Company, said: "As a Team USA sponsor, we can't wait to help our fans celebrate the Games in the heart of New York City.

"The newly-opened Kellogg's NYC Café is the perfect spot to highlight our team of athletes, as well as get fans excited about the competition and celebrate with their favourite Kellogg's cereals."

