Ketel One creates botanical garden to showcase new spirits

Ketel One will be bringing to life its new botanical range with an interactive garden at Wild by Tart.



Visitors will be able to try the new Ketel One Botanical, which has been distilled with botanicals and infused with natural fruit essences.



For five evenings from 26 June the pop-up garden will be an "urban oasis" with floral installations. There will be a greenhouse and plants appearing to burst through the concrete floor. Guests can sit around bespoke communal tables with fresh herbs growing in the centre that can be picked and added to cocktails.



Drinks will be made using the new Ketel One Botanical varieties of peach & orange blossom, cucumber & mint and grapefruit & rose. The cocktails will be crafted using soda from The London Essence Company also made with botanicals.



Guests will also be able to order dishes created by Tart London, including charred sourdough flatbreads with za’atar and smoky taramasalata with nigella seeds and pickled cucumber, each designed to pair with the Ketel One Botanical beverages.



