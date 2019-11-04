Kim Benjamin
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ketel One highlights sustainability with espresso martini-themed garden

Activation is taking place throughout November.

Ketel One: advice on how to repurpose used coffee grounds
Diageo vodka brand Ketel One is creating an indoor urban oasis, decorated with botanicals and house plants.

The space aims to celebrate the espresso martini cocktail and highlight the brand's sustainability credentials. 

Visitors can enjoy drinks from a curated menu focusing on espresso martinis, with a range of classic and quirky takes, alongside the chance to personalise cocktails from a "garnish station".

Ketel One will be hosting a series of masterclasses giving practical advice on transforming used coffee grounds into sustainable cocktails that can be made at home.

Coffee beans are also being used as compost for the indoor garden, with Ketel One looking to raise awareness of the amount of spent coffee grounds sent to landfill each year.

The bar is being staged at Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings from 7 November. 

