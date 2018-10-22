Ketel One inspires Londoners with mindful living

Vodka brand Ketel One is staging a month-long residency featuring cocktails made from ingredients destined for landfill.

The "Ketel One: Cocktails with Care Collective" pop-up is held in partnership with eco-friendly specialists KeepCup and wild food expert James Wood.

At the Conscious Bar, visitors are invited to enjoy a cocktail on an immersive swing adorned in living plants and discover chambers featuring thought-provoking environmental facts and sustainability tips.

Masterclasses will also be on offer, focusing on practical advice for recreating sustainable cocktails at home. The "Ultimate Bloody Marys" session will feature World of Zing founder Pritesh Mody and Ketel One brand ambassador Kate Jackson discussing how to use ingredients that would normally go to waste to create the ultimate Bloody Mary. Other masterclasses will look at urban foraging and mixology.

The activation is taking place from 30 October to 24 November at The Refinery Regent’s Place in London.