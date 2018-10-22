Kim Benjamin
Added 33 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Ketel One inspires Londoners with mindful living

Guests can learn sustainability tips and how to create sustainable cocktails at home.

Ketel One inspires Londoners with mindful living

Vodka brand Ketel One is staging a month-long residency featuring cocktails made from ingredients destined for landfill.

The "Ketel One: Cocktails with Care Collective" pop-up is held in partnership with eco-friendly specialists KeepCup and wild food expert James Wood.

At the Conscious Bar, visitors are invited to enjoy a cocktail on an immersive swing adorned in living plants and discover chambers featuring thought-provoking environmental facts and sustainability tips.

Masterclasses will also be on offer, focusing on practical advice for recreating sustainable cocktails at home. The "Ultimate Bloody Marys" session will feature World of Zing founder Pritesh Mody and Ketel One brand ambassador Kate Jackson discussing how to use ingredients that would normally go to waste to create the ultimate Bloody Mary. Other masterclasses will look at urban foraging and mixology.

The activation is taking place from 30 October to 24 November at The Refinery Regent’s Place in London.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?