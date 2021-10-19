Kettle Chips embarks on long-term strategy change in campaign by Joint

Kettle Chips is today (19 October) unveiling a new brand platform – “There’s More to Kettle Than You Think” – with a campaign created by creative agency Joint.

The campaign, which wants customers to buy more adventurously from Kettle Chips, will launch across TV and radio in the UK.

Directed by Brad Lubin with Another Film Company, TV spot “David” shows a couple walking through the snack aisle. David reaches for the lightly salted Kettle Chips, and in a surprise move, also reaches for the Steakhouse Barbecue flavour.

The move prompts his partner to look slightly more lovestruck with him than she did a minute before, and the voiceover to ask if this is the start of a “new David, a lasso-swinging, stallion-taming David?”.

The spot closes with the line, “There’s more to David than she thinks. And there’s more to Kettle® than you think.”

Besides demonstrating the character-defining qualities of crisp choice, the campaign marks the start of a long-term investment in the brand.

Algy Sharman, creative director and partner at Joint, said: “This new campaign asks people to reappraise Kettle Chips and does it in a fun and playful way. It has loads of creative potential, which will stand the brand in great stead over the coming years.”

Claire Hooper, head of brands at Valeo Snackfoods, Kettle Chips’ parent company, added: “We’re thrilled to be kicking off a new long-term direction for the brand. We’re loosening our tie to attract a new audience and get them excited by our products. The new positioning works really hard for us and will enable us to really shout about big innovations we have planned for the future.”

Joint’s other clients included Amazon Prime, Metcalfe’s Popcorn and Vue.