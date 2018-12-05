Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Kettle Chips offers crisps-inspired seasoning shakers in festive giveaway

Shakers are designed to look like Kettle Chips packs.

Kettle Chips is giving away a set of seasoning shakers containing the same ingredients used to flavour its crisps.

The competition is being promoted through a social video campaign, "Real seasonings’ greetings", created by Joint. The film was directed by Debby Lewis-Harrison through Dark Energy Films.

The shakers are designed to look like packs of Kettle Chips and contain the same seasonings used on the products. They include five flavours: Mature Cheddar & Red Onion, Crispy Bacon & Maple Syrup, Sweet Chilli & Sour Cream, Barbecue Beef Brisket and Jalapeño Jack. There is one of each available to win.

Fans are invited to use Facebook and Instagram to tell the brand how they would use the seasonings. Kettle Chips is also working with influencer Chessie King and her boyfriend, Mathew Lewis Carter, who will release a video as part of the campaign.

The competition launched yesterday (6 December) and will run until Tuesday 18 December.

Kizzy Beckett, senior brand manager at Kettle Chips, said: "Some of our fans are so obsessed with our products, we’ve been told hundreds of times they’d love to get their hands on pure seasoning to sprinkle over their food. This is our chance to continue the investment into our brand whilst giving consumers their chance to live their crisp-loving dreams."

