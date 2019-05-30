Kevin Bacon demonstrates AR to launch EE's 5G service

EE is tonight (30 May) debuting an ad to launch its 5G service that was shot on the day of the FA Cup final. The spot, by Saatchi & Saatchi London, captured fans of Manchester City and Watford on 18 May who watched the game using 5G-enabled smartphones.

The campaign, created using 5G-enabled augmented-reality and virtual-reality technology, is scheduled to launch during the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final. It highlights that EE is the UK’s first network to switch on 5G and showcases a number of ways customers can enjoy the service.

It was created by Mark Campion, Samuel Simmonds and George Coyle, and directed by Henry-Alex Rubin through Smuggler and Visualise.

In the ad, Kevin Bacon is seen among football fans at a pub, where he shows them how to watch the game as if they were at Wembley Stadium via AR. It also shows customers such as Graham Phillips, a lifelong Man City fan, using a VR headset to enjoy the match.

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE, said: "In this latest campaign, we’ve worked with real people in real time to showcase what’s possible on real 5G networks. Rather than tell them a 5G story, we let them become the story."