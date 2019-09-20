Kevin Bacon gets intense over EE's iPhone 11 offer

Mobile network EE has shot a new Kevin Bacon ad to mark the arrival of Apple’s latest phone that will air during ITV’s Rugby World Cup coverage tomorrow (Saturday).

The 30-second spot, by Saatchi & Saatchi, sees the actor pop up in a fish-and-chips van, surprising a customer by grasping his head in his hands and telling him that the iPhone 11 Pro, with unlimited data, is here.

When the customer moans that he can’t get it on the network he wants, Bacon snaps: "Who says you can’t? Who?" He then quickly resumes his cheery brand ambassador persona as he waxes lyrical about EE.

The work was created by George Coyle and Samuel Simmonds, and directed by Harold Einstein through Outsider. Essence is the media agency.

Pete Jeavons, director of marketing communications at BT and EE, said: "Similar to Kevin, we are all seriously excited for the launch of iPhone 11 Pro on EE."