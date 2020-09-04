Kevin Bacon goes ham for Apple gadgets to showcase EE network plan

EE brand ambassador Kevin Bacon enjoys Apple in all its glory in a campaign celebrating the network operator’s Full Works plan for iPhone users.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, “Plan envy” shows Bacon as he enjoys Apple Music and Apple’s game service Arcade, with members of the public looking on, awestruck, behind him.

An old woman plays Sonic the Hedgehog in a park while an actress in Victorian costume is too distracted by her iPhone to finish applying her make-up, prompting Bacon to encourage phone fans to avoid "phone envy" through signing up to the network's plan.

The ad makes its TV debut tonight (4 September) during The Hangover on ITV and comes alongside an out-of-home campaign, which launches on Monday.

It was created by Alice Marani, Cristiana Candido, Philip Gull and Helen Giles, and directed by Daniel Kleinman through Rattling Stick. Media is handled by Essence.

Last month (21 August), EE launched a spoken word spot, "The envied", in which poet Hussain Manawer encapsulates the feeling of “network envy”.

“As the UK’s number one network, it only seems right that we’re now bringing even more benefits to our customers with the Full Works Plan for iPhone," Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at BT and EE, said.

"With the latest plan, our customers will have inclusive access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, creating an enviable entertainment experience,” Jeavons continued.

On Wednesday (2 September), EE announced the chance to win an “ultimate staycation weekend” in a campervan decked with Apple gadgets.