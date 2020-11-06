Kevin the Carrot goes home in Aldi’s festive E.T. tribute

Longtime brand mascot Kevin the Carrot makes an epic journey home in Aldi’s latest Christmas campaign.

The supermarket’s teaser saw Kevin left adrift after he was ejected from a fighter jet and his parachute went up in flames, in a nod to a scene from 1980s film Top Gun.

The ad, created by McCann UK, picks up after this moment of suspense as the root vegetable desperately tries to make it home and be reunited with his family in time for Christmas.

Luckily, Kevin meets a few friends along the way, including Harry the hedgehog and Father Christmas, who is played by actor Jim Broadbent.

Continuing the 1980s theme, Santa Claus flies across the moon on his bike, carrying Kevin and Harry, replicating a famous scene from the film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The work was created by Clive Davis and Andy Fenton, and directed by Todd Mueller and Kylie Matulick through Stink. UM Manchester is the media agency.

Aldi’s ad will premiere on YouTube today (6 November) before airing on TV tonight at 7:45pm on ITV.

This is the fifth year that Kevin has starred in Aldi's Christmas ads. Last year’s adventure showed the character taking on the Brummie gang of “Leafy Blinders” in a campaign featuring the voice of Robbie Williams.