Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Kevin the Carrot goes home in Aldi’s festive E.T. tribute

Return of the loveable root vegetable gives nod to 1980s classic, E.T.

Longtime brand mascot Kevin the Carrot makes an epic journey home in Aldi’s latest Christmas campaign. 

The supermarket’s teaser saw Kevin left adrift after he was ejected from a fighter jet and his parachute went up in flames, in a nod to a scene from 1980s film Top Gun.

The ad, created by McCann UK, picks up after this moment of suspense as the root vegetable desperately tries to make it home and be reunited with his family in time for Christmas.

Luckily, Kevin meets a few friends along the way, including Harry the hedgehog and Father Christmas, who is played by actor Jim Broadbent. 

Continuing the 1980s theme, Santa Claus flies across the moon on his bike, carrying Kevin and Harry, replicating a famous scene from the film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The work was created by Clive Davis and Andy Fenton, and directed by Todd Mueller and Kylie Matulick through Stink. UM Manchester is the media agency. 

Aldi’s ad will premiere on YouTube today (6 November) before airing on TV tonight at 7:45pm on ITV.

This is the fifth year that Kevin has starred in Aldi's Christmas ads. Last year’s adventure showed the character taking on the Brummie gang of “Leafy Blinders” in a campaign featuring the voice of Robbie Williams.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

How streaming is changing TV advertising strategies

Promoted

November 03, 2020
How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

How you can connect with sports fans to build your brand in 2021

Promoted

November 02, 2020
MEDIA
Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Content that Connects: Empire's Terri White

Promoted

November 01, 2020
Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Creating Spaces: Female First Forum

Promoted

October 26, 2020