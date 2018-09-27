Jeremy Lee
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Kevin Chesters quits Ogilvy UK

Departure follows chief creative officer Mick Mahoney two weeks ago.

Chesters: resigned this week
Kevin Chesters, the final member of the "gang of four" who ran Ogilvy & Mather, has resigned from Ogilvy UK.

Chesters, who has worked at O&M and more recently Ogilvy UK as chief strategy officer for two years, tendered his resignation yesterday. He leaves without a job to go to.

His departure comes just two weeks after Ogilvy UK’s chief creative officer Mick Mahoney quit.

Ogilvy UK's creation as a single agency brand with its own P&L in May was followed by the departure of former O&M chief production officer Clare Donald and chief executive Charlie Rudd.

Michael Frohlich, chief executive of Ogilvy UK, is expected to announce the new management structure shortly.

He said: "We would like to thank Kev for all he has done for the business over the last two years and wish him well. We are undergoing a reinvention at Ogilvy UK and, over the next several weeks, we will be making some exciting announcements as we define the future of our agency."

Chesters added: "I’m really proud of everything we achieved at Ogilvy in the last couple of years. Time to move on, I wish everyone all the best."

Chesters joined O&M in January 2016 from Mcgarrybowen London, where he was executive planning director. He has also previously worked at Saatchi & Saatchi and Wieden & Kennedy. 

