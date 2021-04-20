KFC appoints Rapp to CRM account

KFC has appointed Rapp as its retained CRM agency partner in the UK and Ireland, after a review assisted by AAR.

The Omnicom agency emerged victorious against Havas and Interpublic's MRM in the final round of the process. It replaces Iris, which won the account in 2017 and did not take part in this review.

Meg Farren, chief marketing officer at KFC UK & Ireland, said: “Through the pitch process, we have been privileged to see some amazing thinking about the future potential of CRM and loyalty for our brand. In the end, we have come to the conclusion that Rapp will be the best partner to help us achieve our ambitions – we’re really looking forward to working with them and are excited for this new chapter.”

The result will be a consolation for Rapp, which lost its long-standing Volkswagen account earlier this month after the car company chose to move its business to Havas.

Gabby Ludzker, chief executive of Rapp, called it "the dream win – creating the future of CRM and loyalty for a cult brand".

She added: "The ambition of the brief and the brilliant client collaboration along the way meant we loved every minute of the pitch – we now can’t wait to get started.”