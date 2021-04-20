Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

KFC appoints Rapp to CRM account

Omnicom agency faced off against MRM and Havas for fast-food brand's business.

KFC: temporarily scrapped its famous slogan in campaign last year by Mother
KFC: temporarily scrapped its famous slogan in campaign last year by Mother

KFC has appointed Rapp as its retained CRM agency partner in the UK and Ireland, after a review assisted by AAR.

The Omnicom agency emerged victorious against Havas and Interpublic's MRM in the final round of the process. It replaces Iris, which won the account in 2017 and did not take part in this review.

Meg Farren, chief marketing officer at KFC UK & Ireland, said: “Through the pitch process, we have been privileged to see some amazing thinking about the future potential of CRM and loyalty for our brand. In the end, we have come to the conclusion that Rapp will be the best partner to help us achieve our ambitions – we’re really looking forward to working with them and are excited for this new chapter.”

The result will be a consolation for Rapp, which lost its long-standing Volkswagen account earlier this month after the car company chose to move its business to Havas

Gabby Ludzker, chief executive of Rapp, called it "the dream win – creating the future of CRM and loyalty for a cult brand".

She added: "The ambition of the brief and the brilliant client collaboration along the way meant we loved every minute of the pitch – we now can’t wait to get started.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How addressability and programmatic advertising can achieve relevance at scale

How addressability and programmatic advertising can achieve relevance at scale

Promoted

Added 32 hours ago
Brand soul: how live music plugs fans into purpose

Brand soul: how live music plugs fans into purpose

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
The future of audience measurement

The future of audience measurement

Promoted

April 16, 2021
Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset to grow your career

Promoted

April 12, 2021