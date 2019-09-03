Gurjit Degun
KFC calls media review after 16 years with Blue 449

Publicis Media is defending account.

KFC: media review is in early stages
KFC: media review is in early stages

KFC has put its media planning and buying account out to tender.

Blue 449 has handled the business for 16 years and parent Publicis Media will be defending the account. The review is in the early stages and is being run by Ebiquity.

There have been several changes at Blue 449 this year, with the departure of Simon Davis and Phil Georgiadis. Its client Weight Watchers has also moved to Dentsu Aegis Network's Vizeum and eBay consolidated its global account into MediaCom in July. 

Meg Farren, chief marketing officer at KFC in the UK and Ireland, said: "We have a strong, long-standing partnership with Blue 449, which is testament to the significant contribution they’ve made to our business over the last 16 years.

"However, after such a lengthy period and with so much change within the media environment and our category, we believe now is the right time to review the relationship to help us determine the right partner going forward."

Mother works on KFC’s above-the-line advertising account.

