KFC captures the raptures of finger lickin' in new TV campaign

KFC is reminding UK consumers of the gastronomic delights of finger lickin' with a 60-second TV ad showing people from all walks of life tucking into their chicken before sucking on their digits.

Created by Mother London, the campaign is fronted by "Piano" and is designed to tap into KFC’s roots and the distinctive taste of its original recipe, with the focus very much on the post-KFC finger lick.

A rendition of Chopin’s Nocturne in E-flat major, Op. 9, No. 2 plays as close-ups show people – of myriad race, gender and sexuality – munching on their KFC and licking their own (and even their partners') fingers. As the ad climaxes, the cuts segue into time with the notes, before the endline reads: "It’s good."

The TV work, which will also appear across social and other channels, is being backed with out-of-home activity, carrying the "It’s good" tagline, with activity across other media also planned.

Dhiren Karnani, KFC UK & Ireland’s marketing manager, said: "KFC is truly finger lickin’ good, and this campaign will reignite the meaning back into the phrase we all know and grew up with."

The campaign was created by Mother, with the TV ad directed by Nicolai Fuglsig through MJZ. Media was by Mindshare.

Earlier this month, KFC tied up with card brand Moonpig for Valentine’s Day, creating a collection of cards carrying lines such as "Fancy a peck?" and "You’re a snack. Wanna cluck?"