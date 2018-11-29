Gurjit Degun
KFC dancing spot banned for 'unsafe practice'

Ten-second ad showed woman dancing on a rooftop.

A 10-second KFC TV ad showing a woman dancing on a rooftop has been banned for encouraging "unsafe practice" by the ad watchdog.

The film by Mother is part of the brand’s "The whole chicken" campaign which shows a chicken dancing around a barn to X Gon’ Give It To Ya by DMX. The work under review by the Advertising Standards Authority showed a woman dancing on a rooftop to the same song.

A complainant questioned whether the ad encourage unsafe practice. KFC explained that the intention of the ad was to "capture the care free spirit" associated with its food, and that the choreography would not be "easily emulated by viewers".

The Advertising Standards Authority ruling said that the camera angles made it look like the woman was dancing on the edge of a rooftop, which may appeal to young people "as an act of dexterity and daring that they could emulate".

As a result the ASA banned the ad and asked KFC to ensure it does not condone or encourage unsafe practice in its marketing.

