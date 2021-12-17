KFC hosts gravy boat party

KFC has partnered with LadBible for an experience and competition championing its gravy this festive season.

For the "Gravy boat party" DJ Suat known for his roving DJ set and live streams, hosted KFC superfans down in Canary Wharf's West India Quay docks. He played festive tunes and invited members of the public down to join the party if they could match the 'good vibes' supplied by KFC. While onboard the party boats guests could receive orders of KFC.

KFC was inspired to spotlight its gravy as it shifts around 1.7 million pots of the stuff per week in the run-up to Christmas day.

The party was produced by LadBible Group's in-house production team, LADstudios, and was shared across LadBible's Facebook, Instagram feed, reels and stories.

Earlier this month KFC and LadBible launched a campaign to give one member of the publisher's community a year's supply of free KFC gravy.

Produced by in-house creative team Joyride, LadBible created a 'leaked' video to entice KFC fans to enter the competition for the KFC "Gravy Black Card" where fans must enter with submission to the question 'why I deserve to win a gravy black card'. The competition, which closes on 24 December, was featured on LadBible's website and social channels.

This campaign is part of LadBible Group and KFC's annual partnership, which included a specially created format called Hot Wheels, featuring rapper D Double E for Zinger Popcorn.