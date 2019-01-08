KFC offers 1990s bowl cuts to promote Famous Bowls

KFC is offering bowl haircuts to promote its cut-price bowl meals in New York.
The activation in Brooklyn is offering "modern-day takes" on the 1990s hairstyle on 10 January.
KFC has come up with five variations: The Original Recipe, The Spork and Bowl, The Over the Top, The Colonel’s Stripes and The Gravy Fall. One includes shaving the shape of a spork into the back and another is a longer version of the original bowl cut.
The brand is using the activity to promote its Famous Bowl – made up of mashed potato, sweetcorn, fried chicken, cheese and gravy – that is on offer at $3.
Andrea Zahumensky, KFC's US chief marketing officer, said: "I can't believe we are actually selling a pound of delicious food for just $3 and I also can't believe bowl cuts are making a comeback, but here we are. So, naturally, we're offering KFC-ified Famous Bowl cuts to anyone who wants to be as famous as our Famous Bowls."
— KFC (@kfc) January 8, 2019
We’re taking the best thing to come in a bowl and the best thing to come out of the 90s and bringing them together. Introducing KFC Famous Bowl Cuts. Learn more and book your appointment today at https://t.co/k82Jh6uEOr. pic.twitter.com/gWmh7CPx71