Emmet McGonagle
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

KFC scraps ‘It's finger lickin’ good’ slogan (for now) in first global campaign

Work was created by KFC's UK agency, Mother.

KFC is temporarily moving away from its well-known "It's finger lickin' good" slogan – which it has used for 64 years – in its first-ever global campaign.

The ad shows KFC billboards and products throughout the years with the slogan censored, in a nod to the current Covid-19 period.

"That thing we always say? Ignore it, for now," the spot declares, before ending with a censored version of the fast-food chain's tagline.

It was created by KFC's UK ad agency, Mother London. KFC works with Mindshare for media planning and buying in the UK.

Kate Wall, head of advertising at KFC UK and Ireland, said: "We aren't about skirting around issues at KFC and, fortunately, in Mother and Freuds [PR agency], we have agencies that are as into big and bold ideas as we are.

"I think we all know it has been a tricky year for the hospitality and advertising industries but, like our slogan, we'll bounce back. Bigger and better than ever."

In the UK, KFC had to pause its "Fingerlickin' good" film in mid-March showing people licking their fingers after polishing off a portion of KFC chicken amid growing coronavirus concerns.

