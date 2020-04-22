KFC stages live culinary battles to help Comic Relief



KFC is pitting celebrities against each other in a culinary competition to raise money for Comic Relief.

The "KFC clash", developed by Mother London and Freuds, challenges well-known personalities to recreate the fast-food chain’s famous dishes. The campaign taps into the trends of people cooking at home and tuning in to more Instagram Live content during the coronavirus lockdown.

Chris & Kem, the musical duo comprising Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes, who met during the 2017 series of Love Island, competed first on Tuesday evening by cooking fried chicken in their respective kitchens.

Additional feuds will stream live on KFC’s Instagram account each Tuesday at 6:30pm for the next four weeks, with contenders battling for viewers’ votes to become the ultimate chicken champions.

KFC will donate to Comic Relief for each battle. The brand partnered the charity in 2019 and donates 5p of every bucket of chicken sold, with additional money raised through team-member fundraising. KFC aims to raise £3m for Comic Relief by 2022 to help local UK organisations provide mentoring, employment and social skills for young people.

In March, KFC paused its ad campaign featuring people licking their fingers due to growing health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak. Later that month, it closed all of its UK stores and said it would donate unused food to charity partners. It has since opened selected delivery-only branches to serve front-line workers.

From Love Island to the kitchen island, Chris takes on Kem in a cook off LIVE tonight at 6.30pm!? ? It’s the ultimate chicken challenge for charity ??? ? #KFCClash