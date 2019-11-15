Brittaney Kiefer
KFC tells turkey horror stories in animated Christmas campaign

The animated spots highlight the stress of preparing the holiday turkey.


KFC shares a series of turkey-related nightmares for this year’s Christmas campaign. 

Five animated TV ads, created by Mother London, depict hyperbolic turkey situations gone wrong during people’s festive preparations. For example, a man trying to defrost his ice-cold bird accidentally shatters it into dozens of pieces, before breaking apart himself, while a woman handling a slippery turkey loses control and sends it flying into space. 

Each 10-second spot ends with the line: "Good luck on the 25th. Until then, we’ve got you." KFC maintains that no-one actually enjoys the traditional turkey on Christmas, preferring to eat chicken year-round instead. 

The work was directed by Golden Wolf through Stink, with media planning and buying by Blue 449. It will be supported by out-of-home and social activity teasing the turkey fiascos and promoting KFC’s seasonal offer, the Christmas Burger & Bucket. 

Kate Wall, head of advertising and retail at KFC UK & Ireland, said:  "Burnt, overdone, chewy, dry… we’ve all got a turkey horror story. And they’re usually enough to keep any family’s designated chef up all Christmas Eve. 

"This year we wanted our Christmas campaign to take an irreverent, cheeky look at the ritual that has become ‘Christmas turkey’. Wishing everyone good luck with the turkey on 25 December. ‘Cos until then we’ve got you." 

Last year, KFC’s Western-style Christmas ad showed a turkey and chicken facing off in a duel.

