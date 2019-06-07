Kim Benjamin
KFC turns to Hollywood for cinema campaign

Content series reinforces KFC's position as original fried-chicken brand.

KFC: Mother created 'Chicken town' spot
KFC is drawing inspiration from Hollywood for a campaign that aims to show why there's no better place than KFC to get the taste of its "original recipe" chicken.

The five 90-second films feature specially curated content based on some of the most highly anticipated films launching in 2019. Initial activity is inspired by the recently released Godzilla: King of the Monsters

The first 60 seconds of each spot is KFC’s recent brand ad "Chicken town", created by Mother, which sees Colonel Sanders cruising past the familiar range of fried-chicken pretenders. The message is that, despite their efforts to match the name and draw inspiration from the logo, others can never match the taste of KFC.

In the final 30 seconds of the ad, creative mimicks the look and feel of the upcoming film to trick audiences into thinking the movie is about to start, before revealing that it is a tongue-in-cheek imitation. It aims to reinforce how it's not possible to compete with the original, both in terms of KFC’s famous recipe and a Hollywood movie.

The campaign breaks across the UK during the second half of the year. It was created by Blue 449 with SPP Media, in collaboration with Digital Cinema Media. The content series was produced by DCM’s creative division, DCM Studios, with production agency Recipe specifically for the big screen. 

Meghan Farren, chief marketing officer at KFC UK and Ireland, said: "Everyone knows we keep our recipe under lock and key, but the real secret behind the iconic taste of KFC is that we bread our chicken by hand – all day, every day – just as the colonel did. In each of our kitchens, our cooks invest their time, effort and skill into it… and that’s the reason you can only get KFC at KFC."

