KFC's latest campaign by Mother has buckets of anticipation

The 30-second ad focuses on the first bite.

KFC: ad directed by Lou Escobar
KFC has released a campaign to emphasise the anticipation that comes with taking that first bite.

A 30-second ad is at the heart of the campaign, which has been created by Mother.

With the tagline “There’s nothing like the first bite”, the sensory ad focuses on three KFC lovers getting their hands on the brand's fried chicken. 

The tension builds as it cuts between them assessing the chicken for its tastiest bite, but the ad cuts before viewers get the satisfaction of seeing them finally sink their teeth into it. 

The film was directed by Lou Escobar through Canada. 

Leo Sloley, marketing lead at KFC UK&I, said: “Through extensive research we found that the anticipation of the first bite of our famous fried chicken is a real peak moment in the KFC eating experience.

“People really do take their time to search out the crispiest, juiciest spot to take their precious first bite from. This whole campaign speaks directly to that relatable truth of how people savour our food.”

The campaign is supported by out-of-home and social assets. 

James Ross-Edwards, creative director at Mother, said: "From the casting of director and photographers, to lighting, music, sound design and titles, every choice we made was about dialling-up the anticipation we all feel for that delicious, mouth-watering first bite of chicken. We hope we succeeded in making you hungry.”

