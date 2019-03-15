KFC's 'open kitchen' invites guests to fry their own chicken

KFC is opening its kitchens to the public at up to 300 of its restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Fried-chicken fans will be given an exclusive look behind the scenes to see first hand how the company makes its Original Recipe chicken.

Participants will also be given a KFC-branded apron and hat. They will be put through their paces to see if they can master the art of hand-breading (covering food in breadcrumbs), handle the heat of the fryers and work at pace to build their own KFC burger.

Attendees will be able to eat their own burger creation along with a piece of Original Recipe chicken, fries, drink and a side.

The event will take place on 30 March. The profits from ticket sales will go towards the KFC Foundation, apart from in the Republic of Ireland where the profits will be donated to a separate regional charity.