Kia partners with Boardmasters Festival to reach youthful audience

Kia has become the official automotive partner for Boardmasters Festival in a move that aims to communicate its new brand purpose as it shifts towards a future of electrification and sustainable mobility.

The partnership with the music and skateboarding event, which takes place in Newquay, Cornwall between 11 and 15 August, brings Kia's "Movement that inspires" messaging to the festival's young target audience. On-site "The Inspiration Zone", created by Fusion Events, will feature surfing, yoga and fitness activities as well as DJ talent hosting a variety of classes.

Jump, Havas Media Group's content and culture division that secured the partnership, will be facilitating the on-site experiential, influencer activity alongside VCCP London, supporting it with owned social promotion.

A content partnership has been developed with LadBible Group to deliver a social-led content series, showcasing Kia's tie-up with Boardmasters. The two-part series will be split across LadBible Group's Unilad and Unilad Adventure brands and will feature surfing and yoga talent, as well as showcasing the Cornish coastline.

Kia talent will take over Unilad Adventure's Instagram Stories, with GoPro cameras capturing the full surfing experience to encourage audiences to pause and embrace the "Kia mindset". Soothing ASMR-style graphic stories, featuring the ocean as a backdrop, will be shared on Unilad's main Instagram Stories to help encourage the audience to breathe meditatively.

David Hilbert, marketing director, Kia UK, said: "Partnering with Boardmasters is an exciting new step for Kia. Thanks to its celebration of surfing, creativity and sustainability, the festival is a perfect match for Kia and our new 'Movement that inspires' brand purpose.

"Through this strategic partnership, we will add to the festival experience with a schedule of activities and classes to inspire and invigorate visitors to Boardmasters this August, with an activation space designed to encourage people to engage more closely with notions of sustainable mobility."

Desperados, Old Mout Cider and Lidl are also among the brand partners of Boardmasters.

Old Mout Cider is hosting its “Kiwi Camp” with events to include disco yoga and rock-karaoke. Visitors can create a piece of festival eco-fashion and make a donation to WWF to save global habitats. Twelve Agency is delivering the activation.

Lidl GB, the official supermarket partner of Boardmasters, will be creating two activations. At the surf village on Fistral Beach, “Lidl’s giant bag for life” will be hosting family-friendly challenges and activities. Visitors can attempt the “Lidl Mudder” obstacles, scale “Mini Everest”, navigate the “Secret agent squeeze” maze of bungies, dive through the “Lidl checkout” photo opportunity then make smoothies on the smoothie bikes. “Lidl’s bubbles and bangers”, located in the main arena at Watergate Bay, will be serving a range of Lidl hotdogs with toppings and Prosecco at Lidl prices.