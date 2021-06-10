Kick off: the best ads of Uefa Euro 2020

Twenty-five years after The Lightning Seeds declared “football’s coming home” (in vain, Campaign might add), brands have returned to the field to celebrate last year’s postponed Uefa Euro 2020 tournament.

With an eye on the ball, Campaign has compiled the hardest-hitting Euro ads from this year’s tournament.

Qatar Airways ‘True fans have no borders’ by Fortemus Films

Qatar Airways’ Euro spot shows international footy fans and airline staff alike as they celebrate the beautiful game in an airport (while wearing face masks, of course), before venturing onto a plane and arriving at their destination.

It was created by Eavan Ryan and directed by Tom Stevens.

Peter Crouch takes to the streets to celebrate Euro 2020 – a tournament that comes around every "four… or five" years.

It was created by Paul Kocur and Chris Willis, and directed by Keith McCarthy through Stink Films. Media is handled by MediaCom and Mediaworks.

The Sun’s ad shows a man, his son, family and friends experiencing the joyous return of the Euros.

The creative team is Russell Ramsey, Rob Welch, Ryan Lawson and Andy Smith. The ad was directed by Nick Tree through UNLTD, while media was planned and bought by Pulse Media by M/SIX.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan demonstrates his impressive "keepy-uppy" skills in a film to promote London's role as a host city for the Uefa Euro 2020 football finals.

The ad features TV sports presenter Seema Jaswal, as well as upcoming British football stars, professional freestyler Mo Omar, and This Girl Can’s Charlotte Lynch, who plays for London Super 5 League, as well as a cast of everyday Londoners.

It was created by Dan Bacon and directed by Cleo Samoles-Little through Unit 9. Media is handled by Wavemaker.

Subway’s spot shows a group of hungry punters who (when faced with a disappointing-looking pizza) replace their mate with another friend who arrives with a bag of sandwiches.

It was directed by Jack Clough through Hunky Dory.

Deliveroo has launched a football and food campaign celebrating the delivery brand's official sponsorship of the England teams.

Voiced by TV presenter and comedian Karl Pilkington, Deliveroo’s ad features Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tyrone Mings taking their eye off the ball and turning it to the plate.

It was created by Pablo's Tom Woodington and Robin Temple, and directed by Chris Cairns through Partizan. The photography is by food and drink specialist Sun Lee through CRXXSS.

Ahead of being the "official awkward sponsors" of both England and Scotland in the Euro 2020 tournament, Snickers’ spot shows players from the rival teams as they uncomfortably stand side by side before a match.

The work was created by Alex Dew and directed by Glenn Kitson through Milkmoney. Media is handled by MediaCom.

ITV Creative launched the broadcaster's Euro 2020 campaign with a 40-second TV ad starring former England football star and current pundit Ian Wright, whose eyes pop out in animated excitement when he discovers that the tournament is finally here.

The spot was created by Tony Pipes and Rachel King, and directed by Claire Norowzian. The animation is by Grizzle, directed by Tom Carpenter.

Online betting firm Ladbrokes launched its Euro 2020 campaign (to the beat of hundreds of live drummers) in its first work by creative agency Neverland, which was appointed in March.

It was created by Noel Hamilton and Lloyd Daniel, and directed by Sam Brown through Rogue Films.

Just Eat's takeaway service enlisted Manchester United legend Eric Cantona for a campaign marking the countdown to the Uefa Euro 2020 tournament.

Set to DJ Shadow’s Rocket Fuel, the ad was McCann’s first for the brand since retaining its creative account in March.

It was created by Connor Wynn and Jack Stoten, and directed by Pedro Martín-Calero through Blink Productions.

TikTok’s TV and social global campaign invited fans across the globe to get involved in the magic of the beautiful game, and marked Dark Horses’ first work for the brand ahead of its sponsorship of Uefa Euro 2020.

It was created by Charlotte Hugh and Danny Pallett and directed by Daniel Kaufman through Anonymous.

Set to the new The Chemical Brothers track The Darkness That You Fear, the BBC's trailer for its Euro coverage features thousands of hand-drawn characters – including Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo – who have been waiting a long time for the tournament.

The work was created by Andy Parkman and directed by Nicos Livesey through Blinkink.