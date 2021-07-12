Kids lay down sick rhymes in George at Asda’s back to school campaign

In a normal year, the return to school after the longer summer holidays is something most kids have mixed feelings about, at best. But after the challenges of the past 18 months, it would be no surprise if a lot of youngsters are considerably more psyched about the prospect than usual.

That is the feeling that Asda at George has tapped into with its new campaign, created by Impero, which features a grime song about the empowering return to education, performed by a group of audacious kids of primary school age.

The campaign, “Arrive like you mean it”, is live in Scotland from 12 July and in the rest of the UK from 24 July. It was created by Zara Bennett and directed by Mr Yankey through Armoury. The TV ad will be supported by out of home, print, digital and in-store executions, with media handled by Spark Foundry.

Claudia Solano, head of creative, George at Asda, said: “Going ‘Back to school’ and seeing friends has more meaning than ever following 18 months of Covid lockdowns. Impero has perfectly captured the excitement kids will feel on this day, while also celebrating their exuberance and talents, with a uniform that will have them ready for whatever the year ahead has in store”.

Michael Scantlebury, founder of Impero, added: “As the nation’s favourite school uniform retailer, backed by their commitment to sustainability and the future, we believe George at Asda can do for Back to School campaigns what others have done at Christmas and truly own this cultural moment by capturing the mood of the nation year after year. This campaign does exactly that and we are excited to start the brand on this journey, beginning with such significant new school year following the disruptions of the pandemic”.

Impero was appointed to created the campaign in April following a four-way pitch.