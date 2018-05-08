Kim Myhre becomes MD for MCI UK

The move will allow Myhre to "integrate a wide range of creative and strategic marketing disciplines" by offering MCI Experience to all of MCI UK’s clients.

MCI Experience launched in November last year and specialises in brand experience, marketing strategy, creative, design and technology.

Myhre replaces Jennifer Jenkins who left the business in January. Jurriaen Sleijster, president and chief operating officer at MCI Group, stepped in to fill the MD role until a replacement was found.

Max Fellows, former head of client services at experiential agency Clive, has also joined as director of client services at MCI Experience.

Myhre, MCI UK & MCI Experience managing director, said: "We are really excited to welcome Max to the team – his industry experience and leadership will enable us to continue to build on the strong interdisciplinary, collaborative and creative culture that our clients value.

"His client services team has already demonstrated their ability to establish trusted partner relationships that have enabled our clients to design breakthrough marketing experiences."