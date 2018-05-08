Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Kim Myhre becomes MD for MCI UK

Kim Myhre, managing director of new brand experience agency MCI Experience, has taken on responsibility of MCI UK, the global events network.

Kim Myhre becomes MD for MCI UK

The move will allow Myhre to "integrate a wide range of creative and strategic marketing disciplines" by offering MCI Experience to all of MCI UK’s clients.

MCI Experience launched in November last year and specialises in brand experience, marketing strategy, creative, design and technology.

Myhre replaces Jennifer Jenkins who left the business in January. Jurriaen Sleijster, president and chief operating officer at MCI Group, stepped in to fill the MD role until a replacement was found.

Max Fellows, former head of client services at experiential agency Clive, has also joined as director of client services at MCI Experience.

Myhre, MCI UK & MCI Experience managing director, said: "We are really excited to welcome Max to the team – his industry experience and leadership will enable us to continue to build on the strong interdisciplinary, collaborative and creative culture that our clients value.

"His client services team has already demonstrated their ability to establish trusted partner relationships that have enabled our clients to design breakthrough marketing experiences."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now