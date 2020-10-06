Fayola Douglas
Kiss teams up with Sky and Nando's to take annual Halloween party virtual

Performances will be available to watch via live stream and aired across Kiss network.

Kiss: competition winners will get to attend intimate performance
Bauer Media is creating a virtual version of its annual Kiss Haunted House Party and giving 10 people a chance to visit the experience.

The event, which is usually held at The SSE Arena in Wembley, will be recorded at Under the Bridge in Chelsea and air on 31 October across the Kiss network and online.

The live music line-up has yet to be revealed, but the show will be hosted by Kiss breakfast presenters Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely.

Bauer has partnered Sky, which is launching a competition through its My Sky app to be in with a chance of attending the event, where they will see one of the live performances.

Official food partner Nando's will provide at-home audiences with exclusive backstage artist interviews and Halloween-themed challenges.

MediaCom brokered the deal with Sky and Essence Global handled the Nando's partnership. 

This year's virtual Halloween event follows others that Kiss has launched since the pandemic began, including Kiss Fest, Kiss Ibiza and the Kisstory Weekender.

Rebecca Frank, content director at Kiss, said: "Our Haunted House event has always been about fun, music and escapism – and this year is no different, despite not being in a massive arena.

"The artist line-up is united in wanting to bring some joy into people's homes via their amazing performances and all of us at Kiss, Sky VIP and Nando's will be with you throughout the whole experience to connect the whole of the UK up into one massive party."

