The Kite Factory recruits charity client as strategy director

Charley Day joins from WaterAid in new role for the media agency, which will see her elevate its charity expertise.

The Kite Factory has hired WaterAid’s Charley Day to the new role of strategy director, to strengthen its expertise across the charity sector.

Day has worked with the media agency as its client for nearly 10 years in her role as supporter engagement lead at WaterAid. 

Prior to joining the charity she spent eight years in the retention team at the NSPCC where she was responsible for fundraising strategy and long-term supporter engagement.

In her new role, she will be reporting to The Kite Factory's newly promoted head of planning, Christian Taylor, and work alongside the agency’s head of charity, Caroline Dolan.

The team will focus on continuing to build senior charity client relationships and TKF stated that the hire will enable it to be better placed to uncover media solutions that deliver results.

James Smith, managing director at The Kite Factory, said: “This is a really unique appointment because we have created this role specifically for Charley.

“Having worked with her as our client for the past 10 years, we know the wisdom and experience she brings, the sharpness of her thinking, and how well she fits with our agency and our culture.

“We have built a really strong offering in charity under Caroline’s leadership and Charley’s appointment adds to that, bringing a whole new level of credibility and an entirely unique and fresh perspective.”

