Kiwi fruit marketer Zespri hands WPP global remit

Zespri International, which markets kiwi fruit on behalf of more than 4300 growers in New Zealand and elsewhere, has selected an interdisciplinary team from WPP to serve as its global agency of record.

The decision follows a year-long pitch, facilitated by R3, which focused on consolidating to drive greater efficiency and consistency. The remit covers 53 markets in the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan).

The integrated team includes VMLY&R for strategic and creative leadership, Mindshare for media planning and buying, Hogarth Worldwide for production, and Geometry for commerce experiences.

VMLY&R Asia Co CEO Tripti Lochan will lead the unified team. Zespri has annual operating revenues of US$2.2bn.

Jiunn Shih, chief growth officer at Zespri, said VMLY&R and Mindshare stood out for their strategic thinking, creative direction and innovation capabilities. "Most importantly, we were impressed by the talented and diverse team we’ve met," Shih added.

“WPP shares Zespri’s belief in the importance of brand trust," WPP CEO Mark Read said. "We’ve seen how a focus on growing a strong brand and innovation have led to more sustainable livelihoods for Zespri’s co-operative community. We are excited to support their mission globally, through our team’s rich knowledge of local consumer preferences and best-in-class marketing innovations.”

Lochan said Zespri has inspiring growth ambitions and seeks to create connected brand experiences across global markets.

Rohan Lightfoot, chief growth officer for Mindshare Asia Pacific, said: "As a fast-growing, global business with their home in Asia Pacific, they are a great partner for Mindshare." He added that Zespri is embracing the power of data and digital to accelerate its growth.

