Klarna appoints global media agency of record

Buy-now, pay-later app Klarna has appointed MediaCom as its global retained media agency of record, following a competitive pitch.

The contract began 1 February and MediaCom now executes media buying and planning for the Swedish fintech company’s key markets, including the UK, Spain, Italy, and France.

The agency’s remit excludes North America, where Havas Media Group won the retained account last December.

James Marples, global account director at MediaCom, said: “With this future-facing digital brand undergoing such fast expansion, I have no doubt our expertise and experience across the network will help them see the bigger picture to drive transformation and further growth.”

Previous media agencies for the account varied by market, but Bountiful Cow won the retained account in the UK in June last year, with £5m in billings.

Adam Foley, chief executive at Bountiful Cow, said: "The team at Bountiful Cow have thoroughly enjoyed working with Klarna for the past 18 months and we're proud of what we have achieved together. We wish the team every success in the future."

Magnus Lindholm, global lead business-to-consumer regional marketing, Klarna, said: “In the exponential growth Klarna as a business is in, we were looking for a partner with the structure, people, tools, and capabilities to support our continued acceleration across new and existing markets.

“We are happy that MediaCom has stepped up to this challenge and look forward to a strong partnership!”